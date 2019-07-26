Instead of 6th cut-off, Delhi University to run special admission drive

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will hold a special admission drive for remaining seats in the undergraduate courses at the varsity. Since most of the seats available under the merit-based (class 12 marks) have been filled already, there will not be a full-fledged sixth cut-off and seats will only be available for reserved category students.

The seats available include SC, ST, EWS and minority (Sikh and Christian) category only, the unreserved seats have already been filled, as informed by the chairperson of the academic committee of DU, Rajeev Gupta. The special drive will begin from Monday, July 29 and the seat availability list will be uploaded at the official website, du.ac.in.

The minority reservations are religion-based reservation in minority colleges like Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College has a reservation for Sikh minority and St Stephens has a reservation for Christian minority.

For the unreserved category students, there are only two ways left for securing admissions at DU – NCWEB and entrance-based admissions. The non-collegiate women’s education board (NCWEB) holds classes on the weekend. The NCWEB yesterday released third cut-off for admission to various courses.

This year the seats will be closing after the sixth cut-off, however, last year as many as 10 cut-off lists were released. This year over admissions have been reported by the officials. Over 3.67 lakh applications were received for 64000 seats undergraduate in DU. Of the total, 2.58 lakh applications were paid applications. In the EWS category, in which over 6000 setas were added 9091 students had applied.

For those who are seeking regular courses, only available seats are under admission lists that too for those who have cleared DU entrance test (DUET). The second admission list for BA (honours) humanities and social sciences, BTech and five-year integrated programme in journalism is already out for BA, BCom, BA business economics and BBA courses the first admission list will also be declared tonight.