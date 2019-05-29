DU admissions 2019: Application link uploaded, registration yet to begin

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) has uploaded the link for admission to academic session 2019-20, however, the registrations are yet to begin. Through the link, students can apply for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil programmes at the varsity. The DU administration has also released instructions regarding the list of documents required for admissions and registration process among other instructions at the official website, du.ac.in.

The list of documents also holds more importance this year as the varsity has decided to implement forensic checking of documents. The DU in the statement said, “Uploaded documents will need to be presented in the colleges at the time of admission, for online and/or forensic verification. If any false attestation / falsified records are detected, the applicant will be debarred from the University and/or its colleges and penal action will be taken against the applicant.”

DU admissions 2019: Documents required

Passport size photograph of the applicant

Scanned signature of the applicant

Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing date of birth

Self-attested class 12 mark sheet

SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate

OBC certificate in the name of the applicant issued on or after March 31

EWS Certificate issued by SDM certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category, dated March 31, 2019 or later

Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates

In case the marksheet has not been issued by the Board, a self-attested copy of the marksheet downloaded from the respective Board’s website should be uploaded). (100-500 kb in size for upload in jpg/jpeg/png format).

The application forms are yet to be released and will only be out after the varsity takes the final call on the entrance exams. The varsity is deciding the procedure and other formalities for making the National Testing Agency the exam conducting body for the DU.