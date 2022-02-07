DU to offer ex-students ‘centenary’ chance to complete their degrees

The University of Delhi (DU) is planning to give their ex-students a chance to complete their degree this year. However, this option will not be open to all former students of the university.

As a part of the celebrations for DU’s centenary year, the university has decided that students who could not take two-three papers can sit for their exams, and complete their degrees. This option will not be available to students who dropped out in the first or second year. Delhi University will be beginning its celebrations for ‘centenary year’ from May 1 this year. Several events will be lined up throughout the year and the celebrations will conclude on May 1, 2023.

“The executive council has approved the proposal. We are calling it a ‘centenary’ chance. Students who could not complete their degree for some reason can come and give their papers and earn their degree from the university,” DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh was quoted by PTI.

As part of this celebration, ex-students eligible for this option will be given two chances — the first being around September and October, and the second, somewhere around March. “There will be a separate registration for them, and students who could not take two-three papers can sit for their exams,” Prof Singh said.

This decision was approved in January 2021 in a special Executive Council meeting, which was held specifically to discuss the centenary celebrations of the university.