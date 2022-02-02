scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Budget 2022

DU to hold academic council meeting on Feb 9 to discuss UG curriculum framework

The curriculum has come under criticism, with many saying it will reduce the workload of teachers and also the credits for students for undergraduate courses.

By: PTI | New Delhi I |
Updated: February 2, 2022 8:32:01 pm
Delhi University, Delhi University news, Delhi University DU, Delhi University entrance examination, DU entrance exam, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsA students outside Delhi University in New Delhi. (Express Photo/File)

The Delhi University will hold its Academic Council meeting on February 9 to discuss the implementation of undergraduate curriculum framework based on the National Education Policy, officials said.

On January 21, the university had released a draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF-2022) formulated in accordance with the National Education Policy and sought feedback from stakeholders.

Read |DU students protest against ‘gaushala’ construction in place of women’s hostel at Hansraj College

The stakeholders had time till January 30 to submit their feedback. The UGCF had also proposed the implementation of the four-year undergraduate.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The DU‘s new curriculum has come under criticism, with many saying it will reduce the workload of teachers and also the credits for students for undergraduate courses.

Also read |Over 4,200 ad-hoc teachers employed in Delhi University colleges: Govt

According to a senior university official, “The academic council meeting will discuss the implementation of the UGCF and any minor changes if required. The university has cleared the apprehensions of stakeholders by stating that the workload of teachers won’t be reduced.”

An academic council member said the detailed agenda of the meeting had not been sent but a circular said that it will consider the undergraduate curriculum framework -2022 based on the National Education Policy, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement