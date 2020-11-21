DU to have two more cut-off lists, here’s how you can apply for admission

DU to release more cut-off lists for admission. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

After announcing only five cut-off lists, the Delhi University (DU) will now have two more cut-off lists for admission to undergraduate courses. A total of 67,781 seats were filled till the second day of admission under the fifth cut-off, as per the varsity. There are a total of 70,000 seats at the undergraduate level across courses and colleges. Now, the special cut-offs will be released for admission to the remaining seats.

The application process for the special cut-off will begin from November 24 and will only remain active till 1 pm on November 25. Interested candidates will have to apply for the same within the deadline. The colleges will approve the applicants selected under a special cut-off list by 5 pm on November 26. Then, the admissions against the sixth cut-off will be held from November 30 to December 3, 5 pm. The last date to pay the fee will be December 4, 11:59 pm. In case seats are still left, a seventh cut-off list will be released. The admission against this list will be held from December 7 to December 9.

Under the special cut-off, only those applicants will be considered who could not take admission under the first five cut-off lists. An applicant who has cancelled his or her admission in the fifith cut-off will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off, as per rules. Further applicants who are already admitted under NCWEB will not be eligible for the special cut-off.

Because of the pandemic, the entire admission process is being held online. Students will have to apply at the official website, du.ac.in.

The university had earlier asked parents and students to not queue up outside colleges or varsity campus because of the pandemic. Students will see the list of colleges and courses they are eligible for at their candidate log-in.

