scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

DU to conduct practical exams, viva voce for UG courses in offline mode 

DU's Examination Branch on Wednesday issued a notification entailing the procedure that needs to be followed to conduct internal assessments, practicals, viva voce, projects, oral examinations, apprenticeships, internships and fieldwork.

By: PTI | New Delhi I |
July 1, 2022 11:37:00 am
The varsity said internal assessment will carry 25 per cent weightage and semester examination 75 per cent weightage. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

The Delhi University (DU) has announced that practical examinations, viva voce, and oral exams of undergraduate courses will be conducted in the physical mode by “strictly adhering” to Covid guidelines.

There has been a surge in the number of Covid cases in Delhi lately. The city logged 1,109 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality on Wednesday. Delhi had reported less than 1,000 single-day infections on Monday and Tuesday.

Read |Punjab assembly passes resolution against any bid to change ‘nature’ of Panjab University

DU’s Examination Branch on Wednesday issued a notification entailing the procedure that needs to be followed to conduct internal assessments, practicals, viva voce, projects, oral examinations, apprenticeships, internships and fieldwork.

The varsity said internal assessment will carry 25 per cent weightage and semester examination 75 per cent weightage.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, saversPremium
Explained: What unchanged small savings rates mean for banks, savers
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loopPremium
Fadnavis stunned, but BJP clear about reasons, kept Eknath Shinde in loop
Don’t ignore the services sectorPremium
Don’t ignore the services sector
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMCPremium
With Shinde in seat, BJP defangs Uddhav, next stop BMC
More Premium Stories >>

“The distribution of internal assessment marks shall be as follows: Attendance (lectures including interactive periods and tutorials) (5 per cent) written assignments/tutorials/project reports/ seminars (10 per cent) and class test(s)/quiz(s) (10 per cent),” the notification read.

The varsity also announced that all the internships and evaluations of dissertations will be conducted in the physical mode.

Also read |London ranked best city for students, Mumbai tops in India: QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2023   

“Based on the practical syllabus, the practical for the under graduate shall be conducted in the physical mode by strictly adhering to Covid guidelines. Practical and viva voce, oral (moot courts) examinations (wherever applicable); all such examinations shall be conducted in the physical mode by strictly adhering to Covid guidelines,” the notification said.

Delhi has reported a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said that there is no need to panic as they don’t cause severe infection.

The DU had reopened for in-person classes on February 17 after remaining shut for two years.

The university was shut down in March 2020 after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-person practical sessions 

 

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement