Wednesday, November 10, 2021
DU to begin first-year UG session from November 22, PG classes from December 1

The first semester exams for UG courses will be conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2022. The classes for the first-year second semester will begin on April 7, 2022. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
November 10, 2021 1:05:30 pm
du, du new semester, du new sessionThe classes for the first-year UG courses will begin on November 22. Express Photo by Amit Mehra

Delhi University has released the academic calendar for first-year classes for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The classes for the first-year UG courses will begin on November 22. The preparatory break and practical sessions will be conducted from March 11 to March 20, 2022. Students can check the schedule at the official website – du.ac.in. 

The first semester exams will be conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2022. The classes for the first year second semester will begin on April 7, 2022. 

For the postgraduate students, the first year classes will commence from December 1 and the preparatory break will begin on March 20 and end on March 29, 2022. The first semester exams will begin on March 30 and end on April 12, 2022. The second-semester classes for PG courses begin on April 16, 2022. 

However, no information has been provided on the reopening of campus yet. As per the recent update by PTI, the university officials have informed that the campus will not reopen until the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity in the classes. 

