DU to award record 910 PhD degrees this year; highest in History

The Delhi University will award 910 PhD degrees at its convocation today, with women scholars outnumbering their male counterparts, a senior varsity official told PTI. This is the maximum number of PhD degrees ever handed over in any university in the country so far, the official claimed on Friday.

Last year, the university gave out 802 PhD degrees. “About 910 students will be awarded PhD degrees. The figure is the highest in the history of the university. In fact, it is the highest number of PhD degrees awarded by any university in the country so far,” the official said. Those receiving PhD degrees comprise 512 females and 398 males.

A total of 170 students comprising 51 males and 119 females will be awarded medals/prizes during the function.

President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the convocation, while Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be present as the guest of honour.

Degrees will also be awarded to 47 students of Doctorate of Medicine /Master of Chirurgiae (M.Ch).

Special instructions have also been issued by the university for the orderly conduct of the ceremony.

Candidates eligible to receive the degree have been advised to follow the instructions to maintain the sanctity and tradition of the ceremony. Digital degrees to 1,57,290 undergraduate and postgraduate students will be awarded on this occasion, which includes 54.7 per cent female and 45.3 per cent male students