DU to assess fourth-semester students on assignment based examinations 

The Delhi University (DU) in its latest announcement has said that fourth-semester students of three-year undergraduate (UG) courses will be evaluated on assignment based examinations (ABE) mode.

The varsity will release the fresh guidelines soon on its official website. The university took to its official Twitter handle to make the announcement.

"Intermediate semester IV for 3- year UG courses will be on ABE mode of Examination, Detailed guidelines to follow soon"

Examination of first year students (II Sem) will be decided in due course of time.

All datesheets are available on the DU website.

DU on Thursday had postponed its final semester/annual examinations for the second time due to COVID-19. The exams scheduled to begin from June 1 will now begin on June 7.

The new date sheets shall be released soon and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi. The detailed guideline regarding the May/June 2021 semester examination will be issued in due course of time (sic),” he added.

Keeping in mind the current situation, the final year exams are most likely to be held in an online mode.

In the notice, DU also said asked students to refer to the official website for regular updates. Much misinformation and rumours have earlier circulated regarding examinations.

Earlier, DU had suspended online classes for roughly two weeks from May 4 to 16. Exams scheduled to originally begin on May 15, were also postponed by two weeks to June 1.