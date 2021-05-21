scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 21, 2021
Most read

DU to assess fourth-semester students on assignment based examinations 

DU on Thursday had postponed its final semester/annual examinations for the second time due to COVID-19. The exams scheduled to begin from June 1 will now begin on June 7.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 21, 2021 4:12:18 pm
Detailed guidelines for terminal semester/final examinations May-June 2021 will be released soon. File photo.

The Delhi University (DU) in its latest announcement has said that fourth-semester students of three-year undergraduate (UG) courses will be evaluated on assignment based examinations (ABE) mode.

The varsity will release the fresh guidelines soon on its official website. The university took to its official Twitter handle to make the announcement.

DU on Thursday had postponed its final semester/annual examinations for the second time due to COVID-19. The exams scheduled to begin from June 1 will now begin on June 7.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Read | DU postpones final year exams again, detailed guidelines to be released soon

The new date sheets shall be released soon and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi. The detailed guideline regarding the May/June 2021 semester examination will be issued in due course of time (sic),” he added.

Keeping in mind the current situation, the final year exams are most likely to be held in an online mode.

In the notice, DU also said asked students to refer to the official website for regular updates. Much misinformation and rumours have earlier circulated regarding examinations.

Earlier, DU had suspended online classes for roughly two weeks from May 4 to 16. Exams scheduled to originally begin on May 15, were also postponed by two weeks to June 1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement
x