DU third special cut-off: From Economics to Botany – check marks needed for admission in top courses

The University of Delhi (DU) released the third special cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses at its official website, du.ac.in. Candidates who secure marks equal to or more than the marks indicated in the list will be eligible for admission. The admission process will begin on December 28 at the official website. The entire admission session this year is being held online due to the pandemic.
BSc (H) Botany
Acharya Narendra Dev College – 86%
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science – 83%
Daulat Ram College – 83%
Deshbandhu college – 86%
Gargi College – 89.66%
Hindu College – 94%
Kalindi College – 84%
Kirori Mal College – 93%
Maitreyi College – 80%
Shivaji College – 80%
BSc (Hons) Mathematics
Aryabhatta College – 86%
Bharati College – 80%
Janki Devi Memorial College – 85%
Keshav Mahavidyalaya – 92%
Lady Shri Ram College for Women – 96.75%
Lakshmibai College – 88%
PGDAV College – 91%
Ram Lal Anand College – 91.50%
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College – 90%
Shivaji college – 90%
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College – 95%
Vivekananda College – 85%
BA (H) Economics
Aryabhatta College – 90%
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 90%
Kalindi College – 90%
Kamala Nehru College – 95.75%
Lakshmibai College – 90%
Satyawati College (Evening) – 83%
Shyam Lal College – 84%
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women – 88%
Sri Aurobindo College (evening) – 80%
Zakir Husain Delhi College – 88%
BA (H) English
Aryabhatta College – 90%
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce – 93.75%
Indraprastha College for Women – 95.25%
Kirorimal College – 95%
Maitreyi College – 88%
Motilal Nehru College (Evening) – 89.25%
Ramjas College – 91%
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College – 89%
Sri Venketeswara College – 94%
