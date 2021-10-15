DU third-cut off list to release tomorrow, over 48000 seats already filled

The University of Delhi has released two cut-offs yet for admissions to the undergraduate courses. Over 48,000 students have secured their admission at the university under the two cut-off lists, while the varsity has received more than 1.18 lakh applications till now, according to official data.

The university received a total of 1,18,878 applications under the two cut-offs, while 48,582 students have paid the fees. The university is taking admissions on 70,000 seats in various colleges of the university.

The first cut-off list was released by the university on September 30 and as many as 36,130 students had successfully completed their admission process under the first cut-off list. DU released the second cut-off list on October 9 and the admission process began on October 11.

Dr Jaswinder Singh, the principal of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, said nearly 440 seats out of 820 have been filled up. “We have 10 students who have applied to the BCom programme. The cut-offs are likely to see a one per cent decline in the third list,” he said.

At Hindu College, 1,858 students have secured their admission to date.

“The third cut-off list is likely to see a decline of up to one per cent for courses. We have already filled up the unreserved seats for B.Com(Honours) while OBC is almost filled up. There will be vacant seats in the reserved categories and there is likely to be a reduction of up to one per cent in the third list. A meeting will be held on Saturday to decide on the cut-offs,” said Manish Kansal, admission convener at the college.

The third-cut off list will be declared on October 16. The chances of admission to top courses like Economics (H), BCom (H), English (H) is slim as many colleges had filled the seats in these courses in first cut-off itself.

