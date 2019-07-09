DU third cut-off: B.Com (Hons) among few courses open at popular colleges

Barring the B.Com (Honours) course, which remains open in most colleges, the doors of prominent arts and commerce colleges in Delhi University have virtually shut for admissions with the release of the third cut-off list.

Most prominent colleges had initially set cut-offs for B.Com (Honours) above 98%. After seats remained unfilled, the cut-offs have dropped below 98%, including in Shri Ram College of Commerce, which had initially set the cut-off at 98.5%. After two lists, it has now lowered to 97.75%.

At Kirori Mal College, where the cut-off had begun at 98.5%, the figure has now dropped to 97%. B.Com (Honours) is also the only course which is open in Lady Shri Ram College for Women, where the latest cut-off is 97.75%. So far, admissions to the course have closed for the unreserved seats in 13 colleges.

Apart from Political Science, which had closed for at least one category in most colleges, other courses have also filled up across the university.

At Hindu College, only Economics and Sociology are open for admission. At Hansraj College, only Economics and B.Com (Honours) remain.

History has closed for at least one category in 32 colleges while Geography remains open only at IP College for Women and Miranda House. Psychology remains open in four colleges. In the sciences, courses are available in a number of colleges.