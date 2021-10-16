scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 16, 2021
DU 3rd Cut-Off 2021 Live Updates: List of colleges where aspirants can apply

2021 DU Third Cut Off List Live, Delhi University (DU) 3rd Cut Off 2021 LIVE Updates: The university is taking admissions on 70,000 seats in various colleges of the university. The consolidated list will be available at the university’s website- du.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: October 16, 2021 12:06:29 pm
DU cut off, DU 3rd cut off 2021The entire admission process is likely to complete by November 16, 2021. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

DU 3rd Cut off List 2021 Live Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the third cut-off list for undergraduate (UG) admissions today. The consolidated list will be available at the university’s website- du.ac.in. Several DU colleges also release cut-off lists on their official website.

In the two cut-off lists released on September 30 and October 9 respectively, over 48,000 students have secured their admission filling more than 60 per cent of the total seats. There was a marginal change in the two cut-offs with admissions closed in many popular courses right after the first cut-off. 

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University’s undergraduate courses this year. A total of 5 cut-off lists would be released by the varsity on the official website du.ac.in. Special cut-off lists would also be released on October 25, after the first three cut-off lists. 

Besides, the fourth and fifth cut-offs will be released only if there are vacant seats. The entire admission process is likely to complete by November 16, 2021.

 

Live Blog

DU Third cut-off list Live updates: Check cut-off at du.ac.in

12:06 (IST)16 Oct 2021
Over 51000 seats already filled under first two cut-offs

The University of Delhi has released two cut-offs yet for admissions to the undergraduate courses. Over 51,000 students have secured their admission at the university under the two cut-off lists, while the varsity has received more than 1.18 lakh applications till now, according to official data. Read more

12:03 (IST)16 Oct 2021
DU third cut off list to be released today

Delhi University will release the third cut off list today for admissions to various undergraduate courses offered by the university. The first and second cut off lists were released on September 30 and October 9 respectively.

DU cut off 2021 The consolidated cut-off list can be checked at du.ac.in (File)

If students took admission to a college in the first or second cut-off list and qualify for a more preferred college in the third list, they will have to withdraw their admission from the first college and apply to the second.

