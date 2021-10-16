DU 3rd Cut-Off 2021 Live Updates: List of colleges where aspirants can apply

DU 3rd Cut off List 2021 Live Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the third cut-off list for undergraduate (UG) admissions today. The consolidated list will be available at the university’s website- du.ac.in. Several DU colleges also release cut-off lists on their official website.

In the two cut-off lists released on September 30 and October 9 respectively, over 48,000 students have secured their admission filling more than 60 per cent of the total seats. There was a marginal change in the two cut-offs with admissions closed in many popular courses right after the first cut-off.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University’s undergraduate courses this year. A total of 5 cut-off lists would be released by the varsity on the official website du.ac.in. Special cut-off lists would also be released on October 25, after the first three cut-off lists.

Besides, the fourth and fifth cut-offs will be released only if there are vacant seats. The entire admission process is likely to complete by November 16, 2021.