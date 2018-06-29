DU third cut-off 2018 today: Few seats available in top colleges

DU third cut-off: Most top colleges have closed down admission for various courses. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), for example, has closed both its courses — BCom (Hons) and Economics (Hons) for the general category DU third cut-off: Most top colleges have closed down admission for various courses. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), for example, has closed both its courses — BCom (Hons) and Economics (Hons) for the general category

DU third cut-off: The Delhi University will release the third cut-off tonight for admission to courses at various colleges under it today at du.ac.in. However, top colleges are unlikely to release the third cut-off for popular courses, as the admissions in most of the colleges have already been closed. A total of 26,291 out of 56,000 seats have been filled in the second cut-off list.

“We have closed down admissions for both courses in the general category. Economics is also closed for the SC category, while BCom (Hons) is closed for the ST category,” SRCC principal Simrit Kaur told Indian Express.

Similarly colleges like Hindu, Ramjas has also closed admission of most of the courses in the first list. “Economics, BCom (Hons) and English will remain open, but courses like Sociology, Philosophy and Hindi will close. While Economics, BCom will not reduce cut-off by more than one mark, English may see the cut-off come down by three marks,” said principal Anju Srivastava.

“Physics, Political Science and BCom (Hons) may close for admission, but there is no course which will re-open. The cut-off is not likely to dip by more than one mark. Our focus will be to fill the reserved seats now,” said Ramjas principal Manoj Khanna.

