DU third cut-off 2018 Live Updates: Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board releases first list, check at du.ac.in

DU third cut-off LIVE UPDATES: As the admission process in most of the colleges has already been closed, the third cut-off of the Delhi University may witness hardly any availability of seats in popular courses in most of the colleges. A total of 26,291 out of 56,000 seats have been filled in the second cut-off list. Most top colleges have closed down admission for various courses. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), for example, has closed both its courses — BCom (Hons) and Economics (Hons) for the general category. “We have closed down admissions for both courses in the general category. Economics is also closed for the SC category, while BCom (Hons) is closed for the ST category,” SRCC principal Simrit Kaur told Indian Express.
Similarly colleges like Hindu, Ramjas has also closed admission of most of the courses in the first list. “Economics, BCom (Hons) and English will remain open, but courses like Sociology, Philosophy and Hindi will close. While Economics, BCom will not reduce cut-off by more than one mark, English may see the cut-off come down by three marks,” said principal Anju Srivastava.
Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board has released the first cut-off list for admission to BA/ B.Com courses. The students can check the cut-off percentage list through the official website, du.ac.in
The most significant dip among the top colleges was seen at IP College, which has dropped its cut-off percentage for several subjects by 2 per cent. The cut-off for History, Sanskrit and BA Programme stands at 94 per cent, 63 per cent and 94.5 per cent — all a dip of two per cent from the last list. For Sociology, the dip is as high as three per cent from 95.5 per cent in the first list to 92.5 per cent now.
In science courses in LSR, Statistics has been closed for admission. However, Mathematics remains open at 96.5 per cent, down by 0.25 per cent from the first list. In other colleges, too, courses like English, Economics and BCom (Hons) are still up for grabs. Gargi College has closed admissions to BA Programme, Geography and History, but English, Economics and BCom (Hons) remain open.
At Kamala Nehru College, however, several subjects will remain open except History, Psychology and BA Programme. “There will be no third list for these, but for other courses we still need to calculate the dip in percentage. It’s likely to be between 0.25 per cent and one per cent,” said an official source.
Daulat Ram College, which had most of its courses open in the first list, now has a majority of courses shut for admission. “Most of our courses are now closed, including Economics, Psychology, BCom (Hons) and BCom. Science courses like Botany, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics are also closed. The remaining subjects will remain open either on the same cut-off or one mark lower,” said DRC principal Savita Rai.
“Physics, Political Science and BCom (Hons) may close for admission, but there is no course which will re-open. The cut-off is not likely to dip by more than one mark. Our focus will be to fill the reserved seats now,” said Ramjas principal Manoj Khanna.
Acting principal of Swami Shraddhanand College, P V Khatri, said, “Out of more than 1,000 seats, only 200 have been filled up. Most seats in our science courses have been filled up, but majority of seats in BA Programme and B.Com Programme are still vacant. We expect maximum admissions to take place after the third cut-off list is released.”
At Lakshmi Bai College, around 350 admissions have taken place so far. “We have more than 1,000 seats. This is the situation after the second cut-off; usually admissions pick up after the third or fourth cut-off list. Since ours is not a campus college, we get admissions only after campus colleges are filled,” said principal Pratyush Vatsala. At Janaki Devi Memorial College, only 350 of 990 seats have been filled. Principal Swati Pal said, “Admissions usually pick up after the second list, but it also depends on the course. In Sociology, seats are almost about to be filled.”
Delhi University colleges under the second cut-off list close, the lesser known off-campus colleges are struggling to fill their seats, and have a majority of seats lying vacant. Aditi Mahavidyalaya, located in Bawana, has more than three-fourths of its seats empty. “We have had about 126 admissions so far, and we have roughly 800 seats. Our college is situated on the outskirts of Delhi, so that can be one reason we haven’t seen many students coming. Compared to previous years, we’re seeing fewer admissions,” said principal Mamata Sharma.
