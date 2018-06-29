DU third cut-off 2018 Live Updates: Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board releases first list, check at du.ac.in

DU third cut-off LIVE: The Delhi University will release the third cut-off list tonight. The candidates can check the cut-off list through du.ac.in DU third cut-off LIVE: The Delhi University will release the third cut-off list tonight. The candidates can check the cut-off list through du.ac.in

DU third cut-off LIVE UPDATES: As the admission process in most of the colleges has already been closed, the third cut-off of the Delhi University may witness hardly any availability of seats in popular courses in most of the colleges. A total of 26,291 out of 56,000 seats have been filled in the second cut-off list. Most top colleges have closed down admission for various courses. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), for example, has closed both its courses — BCom (Hons) and Economics (Hons) for the general category. “We have closed down admissions for both courses in the general category. Economics is also closed for the SC category, while BCom (Hons) is closed for the ST category,” SRCC principal Simrit Kaur told Indian Express.

Similarly colleges like Hindu, Ramjas has also closed admission of most of the courses in the first list. “Economics, BCom (Hons) and English will remain open, but courses like Sociology, Philosophy and Hindi will close. While Economics, BCom will not reduce cut-off by more than one mark, English may see the cut-off come down by three marks,” said principal Anju Srivastava.