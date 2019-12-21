DU tells colleges: Ad hocs can continue till permanent posts filled

This step, colleges said, was taken in the absence of specific orders from the DU administration. (Representational image) This step, colleges said, was taken in the absence of specific orders from the DU administration. (Representational image)

In an order issued to all its colleges Friday, the Delhi University administration clarified ad hoc faculty can continue teaching till permanent appointments are made. The clarification came at the behest of the HRD Ministry, after three DU colleges— Aryabhatta College, Lady Shri Ram College and Keshav Mahavidyalaya— issued notices ending or suggesting the end of services of ad hoc teachers appointed this year. This was reported by The Indian Express Thursday. This step, colleges said, was taken in the absence of specific orders from the DU administration.

DU registrar Tarun Kumar Das told The Indian Express, “No direction has been issued by the university for termination of ad hoc teachers in respect of the colleges. College principals are responsible for any action taken by them.”

On December 5, the government, in the wake of protests by DU teachers, asked the varsity to amend its August 28 circular to categorically state that ad hoc teachers can continue till permanent appointments are made.

In the August 28 circular, DU had advised colleges to “fill permanent vacancies at the earliest,” and appoint guest faculty in the interim “against new vacancies arising first time in 2019-20”. This caused confusion over what the ‘new vacancies’ were. As a result, several colleges did not issue appointment letters to ad hoc teachers at the time of renewal of their 120-day contracts or release their salaries, which led to protests.

“Colleges shall fill permanent vacancies in a timebound manner… if vacancies which have to be filled for maintaining smooth academic functioning of colleges/ institutions, ad hoc/temporary/ contract/guest faculty can be appointed till permanent faculty is recruited,” read DU’s Friday order.

On Thursday, the UGC passed a resolution to amend its regulation on minimum qualification for appointment of teachers to permit ad hoc faculty to appear for the interview for permanent appointment in the same university.

