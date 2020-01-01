DU teachers’ strike still on

DUTA had boycotted examination and evaluation duties during end semester exams. (File) DUTA had boycotted examination and evaluation duties during end semester exams. (File)

As a new semester began at Delhi University Tuesday, its teachers’ association intends to continue its almost month-long strike. DUTA had boycotted examination and evaluation duties during end semester exams. Their primary demand is that the 4,500-odd ad hoc teachers be absorbed into permanent positions.

“The call for strike still stands but teachers will collect syllabi from their colleges. We will conduct a review on January 7 to decide the future course of action,” said DUTA president Rajib Ray.

However, university officials said evaluation is “on track”. “Results are likely to be declared by January-end,” said Dean (Examinations) Vinay Gupta.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App