DU teachers object to fourth-year credit restructuring in UG curriculum, allege bypass of statutory bodies

The revised structure raises dissertation credits from six to 10 and cuts down the number of Discipline Specific Core (DSC) papers. (AI Image)

Delhi University teachers objected to the university’s decision to restructure the credit distribution in the fourth year of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF), alleging that the changes were pushed through without approval from statutory bodies.

The objections followed a notification issued by the university on Friday, revising the credit structure for the fourth year of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP). The revised structure raises dissertation credits from six to 10 and cuts down the number of Discipline Specific Core (DSC) papers.

The notification stated that “Courses listed under Discipline Specific Core (DSC) in semester 7 and 8 across all UG programmes under UGCF 2022 may be removed and be listed hereafter under the Discipline Specific Elective (DSE) pool of that discipline in the respective semesters.”