DU teachers’ association, NSUI face police action

NSUI Delhi president Akshay Lakra said they had got permission to march from Mandi House to Parliament Street, to protest against the alleged anti-student policies of the BJP government. NSUI Delhi president Akshay Lakra said they had got permission to march from Mandi House to Parliament Street, to protest against the alleged anti-student policies of the BJP government.

Activists of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) were lathi charged and Delhi University (DU) teachers had to face water cannons, at two separate protests in the city Tuesday. The action comes a day after JNU students too had been lathi charged by the Delhi Police during a protest march against hostel fee hike.

Anil Mittal, additional PRO of Delhi Police, said, “NSUI protesters marched from Mandi House to Parliament Street and set up a stage there. Afterwards, they shouted slogans and protested. Some of them left the stage and started marching from Jai Singh Road to Ashoka Road. Police used mild force to stop them; 58 persons, including four women, were detained and released within an hour.”

Lakra claimed several members suffered injuries. In Delhi University, teachers had to face water cannons during their sit-in at the Ring Road as part of their protest demanding absorption of ad hoc teachers. “Police barricades, use of force and water cannon did not deter teachers who marched through the campus,” said DUTA president Rajib Ray.

