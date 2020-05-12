Struggling with poor connectivity, DU students may not be able to give online exams: AISA’s survey

AISA said it would be submitting its findings to the DU Vice-Chancellor soon. (Representational image) AISA said it would be submitting its findings to the DU Vice-Chancellor soon. (Representational image)

Almost 75 per cent of students of Delhi University (DU) surveyed by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) have said they will not be able to sit for online examinations. Around 72 per cent also cited “poor connectivity” as the reason for not being able to attend all online classes currently underway.

The Left student organisation conducted the online survey among 1,500 students of various DU colleges on online examinations and payment of rent.

According to the survey finding, 44.4 per cent students said that their college was conducting online classes, 37.7 per cent classes were only being held for a few subjects and 17.9 per cent claimed their college was not holding online classes.

Only 22.4 per cent students surveyed held that they were able to attend all online classes, in comparison to 42.4 per cent who said they were only able to attend a few classes and 41.2 per cent who answered in “no” when asked if they were able to do so.

A significant majority – 72.2 per cent students – blamed “poor connectivity” for not being able to access online classes. Of the remaining respondents, 11.6 per cent cited “financial incompatibility” as the reason, 7.6 per cent said household chores were holding them back and 8.3 per cent cited other reasons.

The survey also showed that just 28.8 per cent students said they had access to “sufficient online study materials and e-notes”. More than half – 54.5 per cent students – noted that the reason for the inaccessibility of study material was that it was being provided by only a few teachers. Others (23.4 per cent) shared that the study material was not being provided in the medium of language for the examination. A small number (9.9 per cent) said teachers were not providing the study material at all, while 12.2 per cent cited other reasons.

The survey also found that while 67.6 per cent of students claimed access to laptops/computers/smartphones for appearing in such exams, 74 per cent of them also expressed that they did have a problem in appearing for online exams considering it would be of three hours.

AISA said it would be submitting its findings to the DU Vice-Chancellor soon. “We will submit our report so that the administration can see that what they are planning to (online exams) is not feasible for students. We also hope that this will lead to some dialogue between the students, university administration and MHRD, which is the only way in our minds to look for solutions which will benefit students,” said AISA DU unit Vice-President Damini Kain.

