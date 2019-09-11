DU students oppose high-rise in North Campus, write to PM modi

Over a 100 Delhi University students have written to the Prime Minister against a high-rise building set to come up near North Campus. The letter, written on September 3 and signed by 103 students, says the building will compromise their safety.

“Construction of high-rise residential structure in campus area would be detrimental to development of our university… it would directly infringe upon privacy of the women’s hostels in close proximity to the land, and would prejudice security of students…,” the letter states.

Miranda House women’s hostel, PG Women’s hostel, Meghdoot Hostel, and CIE hostels are close to the land next to Vishwavidyalaya Metro station where the building is set to come up.

The tussle between a private builder and DU has been going on for years. After two pleas were dismissed in 2012 and 2015, the university filed a plea in the Supreme Court, which is pending. Recently, the North Corporation granted approval to the building plan.

“Who will ensure safety, sanctity of university campus if this building is built?… Environment clearance is under challenge and SLP is pending,” said Bipin Tiwari, deputy dean (works).

North body commissioner Varsha Joshi said they followed rules while granting permission: “There were some technical changes in the builder’s previous application dictated by the new building bylaws being notified… The builder made necessary amendments, applied afresh and was granted permission. There’s no stay from any court against the construction.”