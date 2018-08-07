DU student approaches HC after website claims she cancelled her admission

After her admission was confirmed and fee paid on July 27, Madhu Joshi said she went to her department on July 28 to fill the anti-ragging affidavit. But on July 30, the online portal said her admission had been cancelled. After her admission was confirmed and fee paid on July 27, Madhu Joshi said she went to her department on July 28 to fill the anti-ragging affidavit. But on July 30, the online portal said her admission had been cancelled.

DU student Madhu Joshi got admission to MA Sociology in July. But after submitting her form, she received a rude shock — the DU online portal showed that her admission has been cancelled on her request. Stating that she made no such request, Joshi has moved the Delhi High Court, demanding that her admission be restored and an inquiry conducted on how it happened. The matter will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

After her admission was confirmed and fee paid on July 27, Joshi said she went to her department on July 28 to fill the anti-ragging affidavit. But on July 30, the online portal said her admission had been cancelled.

She immediately wrote to department head Roma Chatterji and V-C Yogesh Tyagi. Failing to get a response, she went to the Dean Students Welfare office in North Campus on July 31.

“The DSW office forwarded the letter to the HoD, asking why there has been cancellation of admission. With no response from the department head, she was forced to move court,” said Tarun Narang, Joshi’s lawyer.

Responding to the claim, Chatterji said, “Until I receive information, I will not be able to speak about this. I don’t know which case is being referred to.”

Ashutosh Bhardwaj, OSD admission, said the cancellation must have taken place as she applied to shift to another college: “We give students an option to switch colleges. If the student said yes, then her admission shows cancelled. She is allotted another college, where she has to take admission. To make the seat available for others, the admission shows cancelled.”

However, Joshi said she had not opted to switch colleges.

