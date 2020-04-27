DU starts counselling, webinar series for students

V-C Office at Delhi University in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna) V-C Office at Delhi University in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna)

The University of Delhi (DU) has initiated online counselling services for students. The university has displayed a series of numbers of professors who can be contacted at its official portal. Further, a detailed webinar series will also be launched by the Central Placement Cell (CPC) of the varsity for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

This would be weekly meeting series beginning from May 4. It would be held from 5 to 6 pm every Monday, as per the university notification. The first seminar will be on the topic ‘Gen Z and jobs of the future’ followed by business ethics on May 11. Topics including an introduction to data analytics, tips to make a resume, and crack interviews will also be discussed throughout these seminars.

Another webinar is planned on ‘COVID-10 and challenges of visually impaired’. Shakuntala D Gamlin, secretary disability affairs, department of empowerment of persons with disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is expected to address this seminar. The Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi will also participate in the webinar.

Meanwhile, even as the application forms are yet to be released for admission at the varsity. The admission process for foreign students is on and the last date to apply for admissions has been extended. The applications for the master’s programme and MPhil courses will conclude on June 6 while for undergraduate courses the deadline is June 12. For PhD and one-year certificate, diploma and advanced diploma programmes the deadline is June 15. For UG and PG courses at school of open learning, the deadline is July 30. Admission process for admission to MBA and PhD in management studies has been closed.

