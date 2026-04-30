DU SOL to offer foreign language courses to students in online mode

The courses will be offered through the Department of Germanic and Romance Studies and the Department of East Asia Studies.. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi University Executive Council has approved the introduction of courses on foreign languages in online mode for students of the School of Open Learning (SOL). The courses will be offered through the Department of Germanic and Romance Studies and the Department of East Asia Studies.

According to the agenda of the council, the languages under Germanic and Romance studies include French, Spanish, German, Portuguese and Italian. Department of East Asia Studies will offer Chinese, Korean and Japanese. Department of Slavonic and Finno-Ugric Studies will offer Russian.

According to Payal Mago, director of the campus of open learning and chairperson of the governing body, SOL, “The foreign language courses already exist. The EC has now approved introducing them in the online mode. We will try to introduce them for the academic session 2026-27 or by the next academic session.”