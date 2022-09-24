scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

DU SOL Even semester results declared for UG, PG courses

DU SOL Results 2022: Candidates can check their results at the official website– sol.du.ac.in. The classes for these semesters were conducted from May to June.

DU SOL, DU SOL results 2022Delhi University School of Open Learning was established under the Delhi University in 1962. (Express Photo)

DU SOL Results 2022: Delhi University School of Open Learning has released the results for Semester IV for Post Graduate courses – MA Sanskrit, MA History, MA Political Science and MCom. And, Semester VI for Undergraduate courses – BA Programme, BCom hons, BCom. Candidates can check their results at the official website– sol.du.ac.in

Read |IGNOU extends registration for July 2022 session to September 30

DU SOL Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website– sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the result link either for Semester IV for PG examinations or Semester VI for UG examinations

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as college name, roll number, date of birth and image captcha

Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference

Delhi University School of Open Learning was established under the Delhi University in 1962, it was formerly known as the School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education.

It started with around 900 students and the enrollment crossed over two lakh students in the academic year 2006-07. The examinations are conducted by the Delhi University.

DU SOL offers UG and PG degree courses in Arts/Humanities and Commerce. The school offers learning through distance education mode.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 12:17:43 pm
