DU SOL open school BA, BCom results 2019 declared: How to check

DU SOL result 2019: The School of Open Learning (SOL) of the University of Delhi (DU) has declared the result for all CBCS BA, BCom, and BA (H), B.Com (H) courses at its official website, sol.du.ac.in. Many students have been facing issues in opening the website due to heavy load on the page, we suggest them to retry after some time.

Those who clear the first year in School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) will now be able to take admission in any college affiliated to the University of Delhi (DU) in their second year. Check how.

DU SOL BA, BCom result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: Marksheet/Results (B.A., B.Com., B.A.(Hons) B.Com.(H))

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill credentials, click on submit

Step 5: Result will appear, download

From this year onwards, the CBCS system and a new curriculum under the system was introduced for students in the distance learning mode (both SOL and NCWEB) along with options of choosing elective courses which were available only in regular mode.