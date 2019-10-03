DU SOL BA, B.Com final year results 2019 declared: Results link activated at website

Toggle Menu
DU SOL BA, Bcom Programme Results 2019: Candidates can check their result for all CBCS BA, BCom, and BA (H), B.Com (H) courses at its official website, sol.du.ac.in.

DU SOL BA, Bcom Programme Results 2019: The School of Open Learning (SOL) of the University of Delhi (DU) has declared the result for all CBCS BA, BCom, and BA (H), B.Com (H) courses at its official website, sol.du.ac.in. DU had conducted the exams in May and June.

Many students have been facing issues in opening the website due to heavy load on the page, we suggest them to retry after some time.

Those who clear the first year in School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) will now be able to take admission in any college affiliated to the University of Delhi (DU) in their second year. Check how.

DU SOL BA, Bcom Programme Results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: Marksheet/Results (B.A., B.Com., B.A.(Hons) B.Com.(H))

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill credentials, click on submit

Step 5: Result will appear, download

From this year onwards, the CBCS system and a new curriculum under the system were introduced for students in the distance learning mode (both SOL and NCWEB) along with options of choosing elective courses which were available only in regular mode.

