Three days to SOL exams, panic over dates, admit card

MA Political Science students of DU’s School of Open Learning had to wait till Thursday for their datesheet and admit cards, even as exams for the third semester students are to begin in three days. While the first exam for third semester students is scheduled for November 26, first semester students will give their first exam on November 30.

Admit cards for the same have not yet been uploaded on the website, while the datesheet was uploaded only at around 8 pm on Thursday.

However, as per a tentative datesheet sent to students on October 26, exams for first semester students were to begin on December 1, whereas for third semester students, the first exam was to be held on December 3. Subsequently, there was no further communication.

“When I called the office today, I was told my exams will start on Monday. That’s just three days away and I have no idea which paper it is, and when I’ll get my admit card. This clearly shows how much they care about students’ education,” said a first semester student.

Another student said, “As per the tentative datesheet, our exams were supposed to start later. Now they are starting earlier than we anticipated. What will happen to outstation students who have to give the exam?”

Datesheets for all other

MA subjects—Hindi, History, Sanskrit and Commerce—had been uploaded on the website over the past few days.

When contacted by The Indian Express, authorities kept passing the buck. A senior SOL official said the matter was delayed at the level of DU’s Examination Branch. OSD Satish Kumar said they had received the datesheet from SOL on Thursday. “We have simply stamped the same and sent it back to the institute. It comes to us, as we have to work out the examination centre. The exams will be held in Arts Faculty,” he said.