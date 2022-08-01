DU SOL Admit Card 2022 released for Semester II UG courses: How to download

Updated: August 1, 2022 6:42:19 pm
Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, SOL has released the admit cards for undergraduate semester 2 programmes. Students appearing for the exam can download it at the official website – web.sol.du.ac.in.
The hall ticket has been released for BA English Hons., BA Pol Sc Hons., and BCom Hons. The exam date and venue is mentioned on the hall ticket.
DU SOL Admit Card 2022: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link
Step 3: Enter your SOL Roll Number, Date of Birth and other details
Step 4 Download the admit card
Students must carry their DU SOL Hall Ticket to the exam centre as they will not be permitted to take the test without it. The exams will be held in month of August.
