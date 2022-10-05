DU SOL Admissions 2022: Registrations begin today, CUET Score not required

Interested students can apply online at the official websites - col.du.ac.in, sol.du.ac.in (File image)

DU SOL Admissions 2022: The School of Open Learning (SOL) Delhi University will begin the registration process for admissions to 10 undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Interested students can apply online at the official websites – col.du.ac.in, sol.du.ac.in

Admissions to all undergraduate programmes will be carried out based on the class 12 scores and CUET scores are not mandatory for admissions. The last date for admissions is October 31.

The 10 courses for which admissions will be conducted are – BA (programme), BA (hons) English, BA (hons) Political Science, BCom (hons), BCom, BA (hons) Economics, BBA (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences (BLISc), Master of Library and Information Sciences (MLISc).

The SOL launched six new UG, PG Courses this year – BBA (FIA), BMS, BA (H) Economics, BLISc, MLISc, and MBA. Admissions to MBA programmes will begin on October 7.