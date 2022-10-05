DU SOL Admissions 2022: How to register, eligibility, CUET score – answers to all FAQs

DU SOL Admissions 2022: The School of Open Learning (SOL) Delhi University today started the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Admissions to all undergraduate programmes will be carried out based on the class 12 scores and CUET scores are not mandatory for admissions.

If you are planning to seek admission to Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, here are some important FAQs answered.

Q: What is the last date of SOL admission 2022?

A: The admission process for SOL began on October 5 and the last date for admissions is October 31.

Q: How can I apply for DU SOL admission 2022?

A: To apply for admission, candidates must visit the official website of SOL – sol.du.ac.in. Click on the UG/PG admission link. Fill out the application form and pay the admission fee. Upload the required documents and click on submit to complete the admission process.

Q: Can I withdraw my admission from DU SOL?

A: A student applies for withdrawal of admission within 15 days from the date of his/her admission. The student will have to apply personally for cancellation of admission and a refund of the fee will be credited in the same bank account, as mentioned in the admission form.

Q: Who can take admission to DU SOL?

A: To get admission in any of the undergraduate courses, the students should have completed their Class 12 with a minimum of 40% marks in aggregate. Now, there can be special courses such as B.Com Honours where the eligibility of the students should be above 60% in Class 12.

Advertisement

Q: What is the procedure to apply for SOL Admissions

A: Go to SOL website and login for online admission.

Fill all the relevant information in the course details page/personal details page.

Advertisement

Upload all scanned copies of the relevant documents. (legible/clear)

After successful payment, download the fee receipt and identity card

Q: Which undergraduate courses are offered by SOL?

A: BA (programme), BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science, BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) Economics, BBA (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences (BLISc),

Q: Do I require CUET Score to apply for SOL admissions?

A: CUET Score is not mandatory for applying to DU SOL Admissions. For undergraduate admissions only Class 12 marks will be considered for admissions.