DU shares ‘fake news’ notice circulated regarding university reopening

University of Delhi today released a clarification alerting the students about a fake notice being circulated regarding the resuming of offline classes in departments and colleges. The fake notice dated September 19 stated that the UG/PG offline classes will resume from October 4 onwards.

The two-page fake notice also mentioned the seating capacity, provision of attendance regarding the offline classes. “Students of all UG/PG course may also be allowed to join for academic consultation and placement purposes as per the decision,” it read.

In a notice released by the university earlier on September 3, the university informed on the reopening of the laboratory, practical classes and other similar activities for the final undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 15 with a maximum of 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the classroom. Final year students have also been allowed to participate in the placement purpose.

The university has advised all the teaching and non-teaching staff of colleges/departments/centres to get both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination at the earliest. It has also urged the students to get at least one dose vaccination however, the hostel students must get vaccinated with both doses.