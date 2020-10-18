DU second list: Many courses closed, B.Com sees sharp drop in cut-offs

Delhi University admissions 2020: Second cut-off list today (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/ Representational)

In the second cut-off list released by Delhi University (DU) Saturday, several courses and colleges closed for admissions, with most courses which continue to be open seeing a drop of about 0.25-0.5 percentage points in top colleges. However, this is not the case for B.Com (Hons), in which there has been a significant drop in percentage across many colleges.

The drop is steepest in Mata Sundri College for Women where the B.Com (Hons) cut-off has dipped from 96% in the first list to 91% now. Even some top colleges, which have only marginally reduced cut-offs for other subjects, have seen a bigger drop in B.Com (Hons) cut-off.

In Hansraj College, the cut-off has dropped from 99.25% to 98%. According to the final admission report uploaded by the college on October 14, the last date for application, there was only one admission in the programme in the unreserved category.

Similarly in Hindu College, the cut-off for the programme has dropped from 99.25% to 98.25%. The October 14 admission report on the college’s website reports five admissions in the unreserved category and 33 admissions across all categories. The college has 79 seats for the course.

“The admission for B.Com. (Hons) usually stabilises around the second and third lists. The high first cut-offs for the programme were based on the experience of previous years. I’m quite surprised to see that the programme has been less popular among the top scorers this year and we will have to study and try to understand what has caused this,” said Hindu College principal Anju Shrivastava.

In the same colleges, the cut-off for popular subjects like Economics and English saw a marginal dip. Hansraj has reduced its English cut-off from 98% to 97.75%, and Hindu has dropped its Economics cut-off from 99.25% to 98.75%. SRCC has reduced its B.Com (Hons) cut off from 99.5% to 98.5% but kept its Economics cut-off the same as in the first list at 99%. The cut-off for Science subjects also dropped lower than arts and commerce subjects. In Dyal Singh College, for example, the cut off for Physics, Chemistry and Maths dropped by 3, 3 and 4 percentage points respectively.

Overall, while several top colleges including Hindu, SGTB Khalsa, IP College for Women, Gargi and Kamala Nehru closed admissions for many courses, others like Lady Shri Ram, Miranda, Ramjas, Kirori Mal, SRCC and Hansraj still have most courses open.

Political Science, History, English and BA Programme have emerged as some of the popular choices. While political science has closed in 23 colleges, History has closed in 15 colleges and English in 13 colleges. Among the Science subjects, Maths has emerged the favourite with the course shutting in 11 colleges.

At Hindu College, 10 of the 21 courses have been closed. Similarly, SGTB Khalsa has closed 13 courses, Kamala Nehru College has closed nine courses, and IP College has closed six courses.

