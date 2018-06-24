DU Second Cut-off Live Updates: Kirori Mal, SRCC release cut-offs, other colleges shortly

DU Second cut-off LIVE: The online admission process for the second cut-off will be conducted from June 25 to June 27 DU Second cut-off LIVE: The online admission process for the second cut-off will be conducted from June 25 to June 27

DU Second Cut-off Live Updates: Colleges under Delhi University, SRCC, Kirori Mal have released the second cut-off lists. Shri Ram College of Commerce demanded 98.25 per cent for BA (Economics), while it is 97.38 per cent for B.Com (Hons), a slight dip of 0.25 per cent from the first cut-off. The first cut-off for the Economics (Hons) was 98.50 per cent while for B Com (Hons), it was 97.75 per cent

At Kirori Mal College, the second cut-off for BA (English) programme stood at 97 per cent and 96.75% for BA (Political Science). Meanwhile, the admission process for BA (Urdu) and BA (Sanskrit) has been closed at Kirori Mal. The online admission process for the second cut-off will be conducted from June 25 to June 27. The other colleges under Delhi University will release their cut-off today.