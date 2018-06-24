DU Second Cut-off Live Updates: Kirori Mal, SRCC release cut-offs, other colleges shortly

DU Second Cut-off Live Updates: Colleges under Delhi University, SRCC, Kirori Mal have released the second cut-off lists. Shri Ram College of Commerce demanded 98.25 per cent for BA (Economics), while it is 97.38 per cent for B.Com (Hons), a slight dip of 0.25 per cent from the first cut-off. The first cut-off for the Economics (Hons) was 98.50 per cent while for B Com (Hons), it was 97.75 per cent
At Kirori Mal College, the second cut-off for BA (English) programme stood at 97 per cent and 96.75% for BA (Political Science). Meanwhile, the admission process for BA (Urdu) and BA (Sanskrit) has been closed at Kirori Mal. The online admission process for the second cut-off will be conducted from June 25 to June 27. The other colleges under Delhi University will release their cut-off today.
As expected, the highest cut-off for most courses in the Delhi University was above 98 per cent. However, unlike last year, the cut-off did not touch 99 per cent for any of the courses.“This year, with the university providing the cut-off finder, the list was prepared in a relative manner and was not isolated. So I think the cut-off this time will be more realistic,” said Vibha Chauhan, principal of Kirori Mal College.
Students going for admission today at the Delhi Univesity colleges have to carry Class 10 Board exam certificate (from any recognised Board) and mark sheet, Class 12 Board or Plus Two/ Inter exam certificate (from any recognised Board). If students haven’t received their certificates, then ensure to carry the provisional certificates given by the school.
They also need to have Class 12 Board exam mark sheet (from any recognised Board), admission form print out, reserved category certificates (in the name of the candidate) issued by the competent authority, transfer certificate from school or college, migration certificate from Board or University.
Besides the certificates, they should have passport size self-attested photographs and original copy of the registration form.
For English (Hons): St Stephen's College demands 97.5 per cent. Hindu College set the cut-off at 98 per cent
BA (programme): The highest cut-off is 98.75 per cent in Lady Shri Ram College.
BA (Hons) in Journalism: Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has a cut-off of 98.50 per cent while Kamla Nehru College and LSR demand 97.75 per cent.
BA (Hons) in Psychology: LSR College has a cut-off of 98.25 per cent
BA (Hons) in Political Science: Khalsa College at 99 per cent.
B.A. (Honours) Economics course: Hindu College set the cut-off at 98 per cent, SRCC demands highest 98.50 per cent,
At Indraprastha College for Women, admission to Mathematics (Hons) will be closed in the second list. “For other courses, the drop in cut-off in the second list will be around 0.5 to 1%. Our admission usually starts picking up in the second and third list,” said principal Babli Moitra Saraf. At Kirori Mal College, Urdu and Sanskrit (Hons) will be closed for admission.
The all-India rank 2 holders of both the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and ISC (Indian School Certificate) Class 12 exams have chosen to take admission the Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) for Women. Both Anoushka Chandra, who scored 99.6 per cent in her CBSE board exam, and Tamanna Dahiya, who scored 99.25 per cent, in the ISC exam, have taken admission to the Political Science (Hons) course
According to data shared by Dr Sanjeev Singh, joint director, Delhi University Computer Centre, 28,690 students generated 209607 applications during the three days in which the admission process was on after the first cut-offs. Out of these, 4,562 candidates generated more than 10 applications. The official cited the case of a student who generated 333 applications despite her not being eligible for admission during the first cut-off. Another student generated 292 applications when they can only take admission in one course.
Hindu College has filled 600 seats of its total 752. Out of 62 seats in Physics (Hons), the cut-off for which is 98 per cent, 36 seats have been filled. The college has received maximum admissions in its Political Science (Hons) course, with all general and OBC seats full. The college has 39 seats for general category and 19 for OBC category. The political science cut-off is 97% for general category and 95.50% for OBC category.
The Delhi University had also changed norms for students seeking admission under the OBC category by stating that they will have to produce certificates issued only after March 31, 2018. "Many students had not read the rules properly and were confused when we did not accept their documents. We sent them to varsity officials and later they issued a clarification saying that the colleges can provisionally admit the students, who are mandated to submit the certificates within a period of two weeks," said a professor of Shri Ram College of Commerce. - PTI inputs
"Even though students are aware that once the server is active, it will be in service 24x7, they feel that it is a case of first come, first served basis. With so many students logging in at the same time, the server is bound to be under pressure," said the official. The official said the real problem is that candidates generate excessive number of applications despite being aware that they can only take admission in one course.
Delhi University servers are groaning under pressure during the admission season with anxious students generating multiple applications and in some cases even more than 300 to secure a seat after the first cut-offs were announced. DU aspirants might have the option of studying only one course at the university but that does not, in any way, deter them from generating as many applications as they want, which many a times puts pressure on the server, leading to it even crashing on the first day of admissions after the cut-offs are announced, an official said. - PTI inputs
Some minor problems were also faced by students from outside Delhi — for instance, the state board of Tamil Nadu hasn’t released marksheets so far.
DigiLocker refers to dedicated personal electronic space in a government-owned public cloud storage, where individuals can keep their documents, files or certificates. The individual is also able to download or share them online with various stakeholders as and when required and the storage space is linked to the Aadhaar of the user. — PTI inputs
