Delhi University revises curriculum of all UG courses to align with learning outcome based framework

The University of Delhi (DU) is revising the curriculum of all the undergraduate programmes to be aligned with the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) learning-outcome based framework (UGC-LOCF). The new curriculum will be implemented from academic session 2019-20 onwards.

The process of revision of undergraduate courses began on March 11, 2019 by inviting all deans and heads for a detailed consultative meeting, according to the varsity. A consensus emerged on the need to revise the curriculum and participation of students in the curriculum revision process has also been ensured, an official statement from DU added.

The ‘Under Graduate Curriculum Revision Committee’ has developed a dashboard to facilitate the process. The dashboard has been developed to enable concerned teachers to work collectively and to share their inputs simultaneously.

The revision schedule explicitly states different stages of involvement and approval of the revised curriculum from different statutory bodies of the University of Delhi. The entire curriculum will be displayed on the university website to invite feedback from all stakeholders including alumni, teachers, parents and academia.

The varsity in an official statement said, revised courses will benefit close to seven lakh undergraduate students who will be seeking admission in 2019; NCWEB, SOL and regular college students.

According to DU, the revised curriculum will be expressed in terms of outcomes related to knowledge, understanding, skill, attitudes and values. It is aimed to foster quality higher education in academic research, contributing to society, states the varsity.

Meanwhile, DU admissions are expected to start early this year. The university’s Admission Committee in its meeting also decided to reduce the “deduction of marks from five per cent to two per cent for the change of stream”. As of now, if a student from a science stream, for example, wants to get enrolled in an arts course, their marks are reduced by five per cent as the penalty. Read entire story here.