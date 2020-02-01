DU result 2019 declared: Steps to download scorecard online

DU results 2019 declared after delay. DU results 2019 declared after delay.

DU result 2019: After much delay, the University of Delhi (DU) has released the result for the exams held in November and December 2019. The result is available at the official websites, du.ac.in and duresults.in.

The result of BTech computer science, electronics, instrumentation for semester four and eight were declared on January 31 while today the result of second, third and fourth year, CBCS and UG, PG results were declared.

While classes for the next semester had begun already the result for the semester exams were delayed over the strike of DU teacher association (DUTA). Teachers were demanding to hire 4,500 ad-hoc teachers into permanent positions among several other demands.

DU result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on result link in the ‘spotlight’ section of homepage (in the right)

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: click on the result link

Step 5: Click on ‘statement of marks’ in the new page

Step 6: Chose your course and other details

Step 7: Score card will appear

Meanwhile, the varsity has announced to release the application forms for admission to undergraduate courses from the first of April. After delay of nearly a month in admission process last year, the varsity aims to make DU admissions 2020 “hassle-free, more transparent, objective and convenient for both parents and students”.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd