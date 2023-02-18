scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
DU reopens registration process for ‘centenary chance’ exam

The fees for the special examination shall be Rs 3,000 per paper and students admitted during the 2015-2016 academic session or before are eligible.

Students may fill their registration forms by using the online student portal
Delhi University on Friday reopened the registration for the “centenary chance” examination for college dropouts to complete their courses.

The drop-out students have been given a one-time chance to complete their courses in view of Delhi University’s year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1.

Read |DU Admissions 2023: CUET mandatory for students seeking admission after gap year

The fees for the special examination shall be Rs 3,000 per paper and students admitted during the 2015-2016 academic session or before are eligible.

Eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of four papers in the annual mode and up to eight in the semester-wise tests. It will be held for theory and practical examination and not for internal assessment.

“All the concerned ex-students (Regular, NCWEB, SOL & External Cell) of final year of Under Graduate/Post Graduate/Professional Courses who could not complete their Degree within the span period are hereby informed that they can register for Centenary is re-opened for 10 days and last date is 27.02.2023 (Monday) by 5:30 pm,” a notification by the university read.

Read |‘No plans to implement CUET UG’: Jamia Millia Islamia official

“Students may fill their registration forms by using the online student portal,” it added.

The DU had announced in May last year that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for this one chance to appear in the examination and complete their courses.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 10:28 IST
