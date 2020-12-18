scorecardresearch
Friday, December 18, 2020
DU releases second special cut-off for UG courses

DU admissions 2020: The admissions under second special cut-off will be held from December 21 to 22, while for seventh cut-off it will be continued till December 21

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 18, 2020 7:59:32 pm
DU admissions 2020: The admissions under second special cut-off will be held from December 21 to 22. File

DU admissions 2020: The University of Delhi (DU) has today released the second special cut-off for admissions to undergraduate (UG) colleges and the seventh cut-off for admissions to colleges under the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB).

The admissions under the second special cut-off will be held from December 21 to 22. The candidates can make their payment till December 26. According to DU, “The applicants who are already admitted in any course/ college will not be eligible to participate in the second special cut-off.”

The candidates applying under EWS, OBC-NCL categories shall be considered based on the certificates issued after March 31 only. “Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC-NCL/ EWS/ PwBD/ KM/ Minority must be in possession of the stipulated caste or category documents. Under no circumstances, extension/ additional time/ provision to fill undertaking/ affidavit will be provided to furnish any such documents,” the varsity notification mentioned.

Meanwhile, for admissions under the seventh cut-off in NCWEB colleges, the cut-off for BCom hovered around 70 in most of the colleges under general category. The highest cut-off is at Maitreyi college at 73, while the lowest cut-off is at Aditi Mahavidyalaya at 53. The cut-off for the BA programme at most of the colleges ranges between 50 to 70.

The admission process for the seventh cut-off will be continued till December 21, while the candidates can make payment till December 23. There are a total of 70,000 seats at the undergraduate level across courses and colleges.

