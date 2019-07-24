Delhi University releases first admission list for PG: How to check, documents needed

DU PG admission list 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first list of admission for students applying for postgraduate courses at its official website, du.ac.in. The admissions under candidates selected in the first list will take place till July 26 (Friday). Candidates need to pay a fee and undergo document verification round to confirm their admissions.

Advertising

For admissions at the departments, faculty and morning college the document verification will be conducted from 10 am to 2 pm. For evening colleges, the same will be conducted from 4 pm to 7 pm, according to the official notification.

DU PG admission list 2019: Documents needed

— Admit card of the entrance exam, if admission through DUET

— Class 10 certificate

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Four passport-sized photographs

— Degree certificate of the qualifying exam

— Reservation certificate, if any

— Government-approved identity proof

Candidates also have to submit an undertaking that they will not be involved in any sort of harassment or ragging. The format for the same is available at the website.

Advertising

In Video| College or course: What should be your pick and why?

A total of 1,54,075 (1.54 lakh) students have registered for the postgraduate registrations at DU of which 131129 (1.31 lakh) have paid the application fee. In the newly introduced economically weaker section (EWS) reservation quota, 4447 students have applied.

Meanwhile, the NTA has released the final merit list and result for entrance exams conducted for admission at postgraduate courses. A total number of 222860 candidates registered for the exam conducted in three shifts per day from July 3 to 8, as per the official data.