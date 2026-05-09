DU releases final schedule for UG exams

The Delhi University has released the final schedule for undergraduate examinations, with some papers slated to be held on Sundays, amid complaints of confusion over the date sheet.

University officials said the revised schedule was aimed at allowing senior students to complete their examinations earlier. This is also the first time the university will conduct eighth-semester examinations following the introduction of the fourth year under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

DU Controller of Examinations Gurpreet Singh Tuteja said the university usually goes through at least two drafts before finalising the examination schedule. “We had to reconsider the dates as semester six and semester eight students may have to appear for other examinations, interviews or job opportunities,” he told PTI.