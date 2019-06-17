DU registrations re-open, new eligibility criteria to be out today

In compliance with the Delhi High Court’s directives, Delhi University has re-opened registration for admission to its undergraduate courses. The admission portal will be open till June 22. However, the varsity is yet to share a revised date for the first cut-off list, which was supposed to have been published on June 20.

Advertising

According to the admission schedule shared by the university, registration was to have closed on Friday. However, this has been pushed back following a High Court judgment on a set of cases brought before it, regarding revision in the eligibility criteria for various undergraduate courses.

EXPLAINED Some of the changes Among the changes in the eligibility criteria introduced this year was to include mathematics in the ‘best of four’ subject computation for BA (Hons) Economics and 50% or more marks in mathematics or business mathematics for BCom (Hons) as opposed to just passing in these subjects.

Taking cognizance of the fact that the university had publicised a change in the eligibility criteria for admission to various UG programmes on May 29, one day before the commencement of admissions, the High Court Friday had directed the university and the UGC to allow students to apply this year based on the eligibility criteria for 2018-2019 and to extend the deadline till June 22.

The university’s admission committee has now announced that the revised eligibility criteria will be notified today.

The court’s judgment had stated that the directions in the current situation “shall not preclude the University of Delhi from making changes in the eligibility criteria for the forthcoming years to its undergraduate courses as required, to keep education in tune with the necessities of the present day, as also for maintenance of high standards of education,” but specified that this would require a minimum of six months of public notice in order to enable aspirants to prepare for their qualifying examinations accordingly.