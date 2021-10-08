DU refutes allegations of favouring students from few boards

​Refuting the allegations of favouritism towards students from certain school education boards, the University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday issued an official statement.

“Being a central university, the varsity equally and uniformly values the academic credentials of all the candidates irrespective of their states and school boards. This year too, an equal opportunity was maintained by accepting applications based on merit only. The University of Delhi strongly refutes and condemns the falsity of news which is being circulated regarding favouring candidates from a few boards,” read the official statement.

The first round of undergraduate merit-based DU admissions is near completion. In the first cut-off list, 60,904 candidates have applied to various colleges. Out of these, 46,054 were from the CBSE board and the rest from all other boards across the country.

By the end of October 7, 2021, a total of 31172 candidates from the CBSE board, 2365 from the Kerala​​ Board of Higher Secondary Education, 1540 from Board of School Education Haryana, 1429 from Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations and 1301 from the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan in addition to other state boards have successfully secured their admissions.

Also Read | Explained: Why Kerala Board students are bagging the most seats in DU programmes with high cutoffs

The official statement added that due to the long legacy of quality teaching and research, candidates across the country aspire to study in our colleges/departments/centres.

“It is our utmost responsibility to maintain justice and equity to all meritorious candidates coming not only from the Indian States but also from abroad,” it read.