DU receives over 1.9 lakh applications for UG admissions; first allotment list on July 16

Delhi University has received over 1.9 lakh applications for undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, with more than 1.64 lakh candidates having also completed the preference-filling stage, officials said on Friday. The university said 1,90,645 candidates have registered for the UG admission process through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).
Officials added that 1,64,098 candidates have completed Phase two of the admission process, which involves filling in programme and college preferences. Candidates have until 11.59 pm on Saturday, July 11, to complete this process.
The university has also opened a one-time correction window from 10 am on Friday, allowing applicants to fix errors in the details they had already submitted on the CSAS portal. This correction facility, too, will remain open till 11: 59 pm on Saturday.
Officials said the correction window was opened after the university received requests from students who had reported mistakes while entering their details on the portal. Registration for undergraduate admissions began on June 26 and will close at 11: 59 pm on Saturday.
Phase two, during which candidates are required to complete subject mapping and enter their programme and college preferences, opened on July 3.
At a webinar held earlier in the week to guide applicants through the process, university officials had urged students to complete subject mapping and preference filling carefully before the deadline.
Admissions are being held for 73 undergraduate programmes spread across 69 colleges and departments, offering a total of 71,624 seats. Around 150 BA programme combinations are on offer, and the detailed seat matrix has already been uploaded on the university website, officials said.
Candidates have been advised to review their programme and college preferences carefully before the deadline, after which the choices will be locked automatically, officials added. Admissions under supernumerary categories, including sports and extracurricular activities, will also be processed based on candidates’ preferences.
The first seat allocation list will be released on July 16. Once a candidate accepts an allotted seat and pays the admission fee, they can either freeze the admission or opt for an upgrade in subsequent rounds. Those opting for an upgrade will be allowed to reorder their higher preferences before the next round of allocation.
The university has also introduced a virtual wallet mechanism for fee payment. Officials said candidates who are later upgraded to another programme or college, after having paid the admission fee in the first round, will have the amount automatically adjusted, doing away with the need for repeated payments.
The university aims to complete two rounds of admissions before the academic session begins on July 28.
Separately, the university said the third allocation list for two-year postgraduate programmes — including performance-based courses such as MFA, B.P.Ed, M.P.Ed and Music — was released on July 10.
A total of 1,765 fresh allocations have been made, comprising 1,551 for regular postgraduate admissions and 214 for performance-based programmes, while 5,848 candidates have already frozen their allotted seats. Candidates have until 11.59 pm on Saturday to accept their seats.
The university further said 8,823 candidates have registered for its one-year postgraduate programmes, meant for students who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022, based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Meanwhile, the second allocation list for BTech admissions is currently live, and the first spot admission round for five-year integrated law programmes has also been announced, offering 18 vacant seats on the basis of merit.