DU receives over 1.9 lakh applications for UG admissions; first allotment list on July 16

Officials added that 1,64,098 candidates have completed Phase two of the admission process, which involves filling in programme and college preferences. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/ representative)

Delhi University has received over 1.9 lakh applications for undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, with more than 1.64 lakh candidates having also completed the preference-filling stage, officials said on Friday. The university said 1,90,645 candidates have registered for the UG admission process through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Officials added that 1,64,098 candidates have completed Phase two of the admission process, which involves filling in programme and college preferences. Candidates have until 11.59 pm on Saturday, July 11, to complete this process.

Correction window open till Saturday

The university has also opened a one-time correction window from 10 am on Friday, allowing applicants to fix errors in the details they had already submitted on the CSAS portal. This correction facility, too, will remain open till 11: 59 pm on Saturday.