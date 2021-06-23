DU prepares for third wave of Covid-19, procures oxygen supplies, care facilities

The varsity will provide these cylinders, when in need, to every DU member and also to those in the neighbourhood. File.

To tackle the possible third wave of Covid-19, Delhi University is making pre-arrangements by procuring medical equipment and oxygen supplies. University is also planning to have MoUs with different path labs or other organisations to further strengthen the facilities at three of its health centres.

The university will set up an oxygen plant that can fill in medical cylinders (about 50-80 cylinders per day) using the pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology that will cost less, is safe in a campus setting and needs minimal clearances and approvals from the government. The varsity, in a statement, said they will provide these cylinders, when in need, to every DU member and also to those in the neighbourhood.

University colleges like Keshav Mahavidyalaya and Lakshmibai college as well as the health centre of the University have made arrangements for continuous vaccination even for the general public.

“Janki Devi Memorial College and Hansraj College have offered infrastructure for setting up Covid care facilities (100 beds each). We will also offer one of the campus hostels for another 200 beds,” the university said in a statement.

“We will also offer one of the campus hostels for another 200 beds. These facilities will need beds, medical equipment and oxygen supplies through in-situ small scale oxygen plants with direct pipelines to beds, generators for uninterrupted power supply, medicines, facility for food and above all salaries for doctors and nurses, who are in great demand but short supply,” it further said.

During the second wave of Covid-19, the medical faculty of the University of Delhi at University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) managed the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital catering to thousands of Covid-19 patients. UCMS has been consistently providing covid testing facilities and vaccination.