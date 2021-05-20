Delhi University postpones final year exams yet again

The detailed guideline regarding the May/June 2021 examination will be issued soon. File

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi University (DU) on Thursday postponed its final semester/annual examinations for the second time. The exams scheduled to begin from June 1 will now begin on June 7.

“It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the final semester/annual examinations May/June 2021 to be commenced from June 1, 2021 are hereby postponed and same shall start from June 7, 2021. Accordingly, all the Date sheets released for commencement of examinations from May 15, 2021 are hereby withdrawn,” Dean of Examinations D S Rawat said in a notice.

Read | Oxygen plants, colleges with concentrators, DU prepares for Covid third wave

“The new date sheets shall be released soon and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi. The detailed guideline regarding the May/June 2021 examination will be issued in due course of time (sic),” he added.

Keeping in mind the current situation, the final year exams are most likely to be held in an online mode.

In the notice, DU also said asked students to refer to the official website for regular updates. Much misinformation and rumours have earlier circulated regarding examinations.

Earlier, DU had suspended online classes for roughly two weeks from May 4 to 16. Exams scheduled to originally begin on May 15, were also postponed by two weeks to June 1.

“It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that final semester/annual examinations May/June 2021 to be commenced from May 15, 2021 are hereby postponed by two weeks and the same shall start on June 1, 2021,” Rawat had said in a notice dated May 3.