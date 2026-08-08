DU placement drive draws over 500 participants, 75-plus recruiters

The placement drive will take place at the convention centre (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ Representative Image)

The Delhi University’s Department of Continuing Education and Extension on Saturday organised a placement drive, bringing together more than 75 organisations and over 500 participants, providing students with opportunities to interact directly with prospective employers.

The ‘Placement Drive 2026′, organised by the university’s Department of Continuing Education and Extension in collaboration with the Centre for Distance and Online Education, was held from 11 am to 4 pm at the department’s seminar room.

The drive was open to students pursuing MA Tourism Management, MA Lifelong Learning and Extension, those enrolled in social science departments and students of the Centre for Distance and Online Education.

The event featured direct interactions with recruiters, networking opportunities with industry professionals and career guidance sessions aimed at strengthening industry-academia linkages and improving students’ employability, according to the university.