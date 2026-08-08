DU placement drive draws over 500 participants, 75-plus recruiters

The Delhi University’s Department of Continuing Education and Extension on Saturday organised a placement drive, bringing together more than 75 organisations and over 500 participants, providing students with opportunities to interact directly with prospective employers.
The ‘Placement Drive 2026′, organised by the university’s Department of Continuing Education and Extension in collaboration with the Centre for Distance and Online Education, was held from 11 am to 4 pm at the department’s seminar room.
The drive was open to students pursuing MA Tourism Management, MA Lifelong Learning and Extension, those enrolled in social science departments and students of the Centre for Distance and Online Education.
The event featured direct interactions with recruiters, networking opportunities with industry professionals and career guidance sessions aimed at strengthening industry-academia linkages and improving students’ employability, according to the university.
Organisations from sectors including education, social development, health, research, human rights, tourism and hospitality participated in the drive.
Among the participating organisations were Janhit Society for Social Welfare, Abhiyakti Foundation, Saraswati Educational Society, Child Survival India, Bal Vikas Dhara, Samanvit Shiksha Sansthan, Aakanshi Samiti, Indian Society for Applied Research, EFRAH, Samarth, Mitr Trust, ADHAR and MRYDO.
Uma Tourism and Holidays and Tripstride Tourism Pvt Ltd represented the tourism and hospitality sector, offering various opportunities in travel and tourism.
The event was held under the patronage of DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh.
Payal Mago, Director, Campus of Open Learning, and Kumar Ashutosh, Head of the Department of Continuing Education and Extension, served as patrons, while Ajay Jaiswal, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education, was the co-patron.
The university said the department plans to organise similar employment-oriented initiatives regularly to provide students with greater access to career opportunities.