DU PhD Admissions 2026: Check entrance test pattern, syllabus for 4-year UG degree holders

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the PhD entrance test pattern and syllabus for students applying for direct admission to doctoral programmes after completing a four-year undergraduate programme with research or entrepreneurship.
According to the notification released by the university on October 14, students who have completed a four-year or eight-semester UG programme under UGCF 2022, with at least 7.5 CGPA, are eligible to apply for the entrance test. The minimum requirement for candidates from reserved categories such as SC, ST and PwBD is 7 CGPA.
Students are also required to have a completed dissertation, academic project or entrepreneurship work in the fourth year of their UG programme.
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Entrance test pattern
As mentioned in the notification, the PhD entrance test will be two hours, carrying 100 marks. It will consist of two sections, namely Research Methodology and a subject-specific section.
The Research Methodology section will contain multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for a total of 50 marks, while the subject-specific section will carry 50 marks, including descriptive questions related to the candidate’s research or entrepreneurship work.
For every incorrect answer in the MCQ section, candidates will face a negative marking of 25% of the marks assigned to the question.
Selection process
Candidates who score 50% or more in the DU PhD entrance test will qualify for the interview. The minimum qualifying marks for SC, ST and PwBD candidates are 45%, according to the notification.
Before the interview process, shortlisted candidates will be required to submit their dissertation, academic project report or entrepreneurship report used for their fourth-year assessment.
The final merit will be determined based on 70% weightage for entrance test marks and 30% weightage for performance in the interview.
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DU PhD entrance test syllabus
DU has also released the common Research Methodology syllabus for PhD entrance tests for various subjects on its official admission portal. Candidates can access the syllabus online through admission.uod.ac.in. The dates for the entrance test and other information will be released by the university in due course.
Meanwhile, applicants who have already qualified entrance exams like UGC NET, CSIR NET, GATE, CEED or any equivalent national-level test are not eligible for this entrance test. Such candidates are required to apply through the aforementioned admission portal of the university.
DU has now extended the deadline for the submission of applications for admission to PhD programmes to October 20. Candidates can visit the above-mentioned portal to apply for the admission process through their NET scores.