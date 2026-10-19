DU PhD Admissions 2026: Check entrance test pattern, syllabus for 4-year UG degree holders

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the PhD entrance test pattern and syllabus for students applying for direct admission to doctoral programmes after completing a four-year undergraduate programme with research or entrepreneurship.

According to the notification released by the university on October 14, students who have completed a four-year or eight-semester UG programme under UGCF 2022, with at least 7.5 CGPA, are eligible to apply for the entrance test. The minimum requirement for candidates from reserved categories such as SC, ST and PwBD is 7 CGPA.

Students are also required to have a completed dissertation, academic project or entrepreneurship work in the fourth year of their UG programme.