DU PG first merit list released, check at pgadmission.uod.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first merit list of DU Postgraduate (PG) admissions 2026. Students can access and download the merit list from the official website at pgadmission.uod.ac.in using their CSAS portal application number and password. A total of 11,548 seats have been made available to the students for the first round of DU PG admission 2026.
As per the official schedule, candidates must accept the allotted seats by June 17. DU PG admission round 1 document verification and approval of admission will end on June 18, and the last date for fee payment is June 19.
Candidates must note that the university will release the cutoffs for each course. Candidates must score a minimum mark determined by the DU PG cut-off to be eligible for the counselling round.
Follow these steps to check the DU PG merit list 2026:
Step 1: Visit the official website at pgadmission.uod.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the “PG admission” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Choose the “admission list”
Step 4: A new window displaying the DU PG merit list will appear on your screen
Step 5: Search with Ctrl+F to check for any specific allotment status
Step 6: Download and print it out for future use
For the DU PG admissions in round 1, seats were allotted to 74 PG programmes for UR, SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, PwBD, KM, SGC and orphan categories.
The allocations to performance-based programmes like MA Music, MPEd, BPEd, MFA, and CW and sports categories will conclude in the DU PG round 3 admission process.
Candidates who qualify for the CUET PG can also apply for admission to DU, provided they fulfill the eligibility criteria.
DU will publish the merit list for the second round on June 22. The last date to accept the round 2 allotment is June 24. Candidates will have to appear for their document verification and approval of admission by June 25. The final fee payment will have to be made by June 27.