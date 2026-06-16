DU PG first merit list released, check at pgadmission.uod.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first merit list of DU Postgraduate (PG) admissions 2026. Students can access and download the merit list from the official website at pgadmission.uod.ac.in using their CSAS portal application number and password. A total of 11,548 seats have been made available to the students for the first round of DU PG admission 2026.

As per the official schedule, candidates must accept the allotted seats by June 17. DU PG admission round 1 document verification and approval of admission will end on June 18, and the last date for fee payment is June 19.

Candidates must note that the university will release the cutoffs for each course. Candidates must score a minimum mark determined by the DU PG cut-off to be eligible for the counselling round.