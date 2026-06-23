DU PG Admissions 2026: Delhi University starts second-round seat allocation for postgraduate programme

The Delhi University (DU) has started its second round of seat allocation on June 22, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the two-year post-graduation course and have been offered a seat in the second round have to pay the fees within the deadline to confirm their seats. The deadline for seat acceptance is June 24, 2026, while the payment deadline is June 27, 2026.
According to the university, 2,964 fresh allocations have been made for the second round under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the postgraduate programme.
The round two allocation has been made live on the post-graduation admissions portal. Apart from the minimum score required for the allocation in various courses are also published on the official website of the university.
The university also mentioned that from candidates who have secured their admission in the first round, 3,399 students have opted to freeze their allotted seats. While 2,448 students have chosen the upgrade option to get higher preferences in upcoming rounds. Another 2,303 students have neither chosen to freeze nor the option to upgrade.
Previously, the university mentioned that 11,548 seat allocations were offered during the 1st round. Out of which 10,393 students have accepted their allocation. A total of 8,150 students have completed the admission process by paying the required fees by the deadline of June 19, 2026.
Earlier this month, the university also extended the registration deadline for the postgraduate admissions to give applicants extra time to complete the application under the CSAS-PG, based on the scores obtained in the CUET PG exam.
Currently, the university is also conducting admissions for the BTech programme in the undergraduate course.