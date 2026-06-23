DU PG Admissions 2026: Delhi University starts second-round seat allocation for postgraduate programme

The Delhi University (DU) has started its second round of seat allocation on June 22, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the two-year post-graduation course and have been offered a seat in the second round have to pay the fees within the deadline to confirm their seats. The deadline for seat acceptance is June 24, 2026, while the payment deadline is June 27, 2026.

According to the university, 2,964 fresh allocations have been made for the second round under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the postgraduate programme.

The round two allocation has been made live on the post-graduation admissions portal. Apart from the minimum score required for the allocation in various courses are also published on the official website of the university.