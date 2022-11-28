scorecardresearch
DU PG Admissions 2022 Schedule released; first merit list on November 30

DU Admissions 2022: Candidates can apply between December 1, 10 am to December 3 till 5 pm. Candidates have to verify admissions of applicants between December 1 to December 4 till 1 pm.

du pg merit list 2022, delhi universityThe first admission list will be released on the official website - du.ac.in on November 30. (File image)

DU PG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) today released the admission schedule for admissions to post-graduate courses at the university. The first admission list will be released on the official website – du.ac.in on November 30. 

Candidates can apply between December 1, 10 am to December 3 till 5 pm. Candidates have to verify admissions of applicants between December 1 to December 4 till 1 pm. The admissions fee against first merit list is December 4 till 11:59 pm.

As per the schedule, the second merit list will be released on December 7 and the admission proces will be conducted between December 8 and December 10. The third merit list will be released on December 12 and the admission process against this list will conclude on December 15. 

The university is admitting student through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for post graduate courses this year. From next year, the university will adopt the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for postgraduate admissions.

